Clintons to Attend Trump's Inauguration

According to CBS News, Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C..

New York magazine, who first reported the story, was told that the Clintons decided to attend out of a sense of duty and respect for the democratic process.

The announcement comes after it was announced that former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush would attend the inauguration. Last month, former President Jimmy Carter, 92, announced that he would attend the inauguration.

Trump won the Electoral College 306-232 while Clinton beat Trump in the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes.

Since the election, Clinton has been lying low except for events for the Children’s Defense Fund and a tribute to retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, near the end of last year. She has also run into some of her neighbors in the woods near her home in Chappaqua, New York.

