Puppy Heist: 6 Puppies Stolen from Pet Store

Puppy Heist: 6 Puppies Stolen from Pet Store

MANASSAS, VA (AP) - Police outside Washington are investigating the theft of six puppies from a pet store.

Investigators say someone broke into DC Pups in Manassas, Virginia, and took the dogs from their cages Sunday afternoon.

Co-owners Roger Kummer and Shania Sample say they got to the store at 6 p.m. Sunday to check on the puppies. However, they discovered that the puppies - which include a Pomeranian, a Maltese, and others about 9 to 12 weeks old - were gone from their cages, along with six travel carriers.

They also say the back window of the shop was broken and a security camera was pulled from the wall.

The dogs sell for anywhere between $800 and $1,100.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about possible suspects.

