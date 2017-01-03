Update: Questions answered over Carter County medical waste processing facility.

A proposed medical waste processing facility we told you about last month now has community opposition.

Owners and county leaders told us all will be clean and safe.

But plant neighbors worry about possible health and environmental problems.

13 News is working for you, looking at all sides of an economy vs. environment conflict.

Owners of Medical Waste Services said the plant they are building off Carter County's Double A highway should eventually provide 25 good paying jobs.

They told us that their methods of processing low grade medical waste will save tax money.

For example, 30 percent of current disposal costs would be saved for places like the local county health dept.

Interim Director Jeff Barker told 13 news, "They have a good write up as far as safety goes.

They do a sterilization process where they take it to a landfill and dump it.

But tire shop workers next door to a similar Boyd County competing facility said they have filed air quality complaints over the waste processing smell.

Worker James Wells said, "Dead animals, you know how they smell when heated up, it's pretty rough. I don't know what it does to the air, but it's not healthy to breathe it."

Neighbors of the proposed carter county site tell us they researched that health hazard claim, and demand some answers.

From neighbor Carolyn Biggs We're concerned on long them effects on health. We've got people with lung problems and fighting cancer, and worry what it might do to us."

Owners said they will go above and beyond the strict state environmental rules on medical waste processing.

"We will take that extra step, and condense the steam, contain it and take it to a water treatment facility, where it's processed and put back into streams." Medical Waste Services co-owner J.B. Blankenship told us.

Plant owners, concerned citizens, health dept. folks and the fiscal court will all meet on January 16th out at Carter City Elementary.

To clear the air so to speak, on any possible facility emissions.