Bill aims to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Senate leaders say a bill aimed at banning women from getting abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy could come up for a vote this week.

The measure was introduced by Republican Sen. Brandon Smith on Tuesday, the first day of the 2017 General Assembly session. New House Speaker Jeff Hoover predicts the bill would win overwhelming support if it reaches the House.

The bill comes as Republicans took control of the House to complete their dominance of the legislature.

Smith says the measure is based on the assertion that fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks. Opponents to similar bills in other states characterized that as scientifically unsound.

Smith says his bill would make exceptions in cases of rape and incest and when the mother's life is in danger.

