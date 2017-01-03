Official says Charles Manson alive; reports say hospitalized - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Official says Charles Manson alive; reports say hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE STORY: 4:30 p.m. January 4th, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken from his California prison cell to a hospital, according to several news reports. A prison official would only confirm that the 82-year-old Manson was alive Wednesday and gave no other information.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson had been hospitalized. TMZ said he had been taken to a medical center in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of Corcoran State Prison where Manson was being held.

Two vans from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation were parked early Wednesday outside Bakersfield's Mercy Hospital Downtown, where state prisoners have been treated before. Some news media have gathered across the street from the hospital.

But CDCR spokeswoman Terry Thornton said only that Manson was alive and still assigned to the prison in Corcoran. She declined to say whether he was at the hospital in Bakersfield, citing safety privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate's medical situation.

Tate's sister Debra Tate told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that, as a Catholic, she makes "no ill wishes" for the people who killed her sister, and will reserve her feelings until hearing Manson has died.

"I would probably say a prayer for them and shed a tear and ask God to have mercy on their souls, but so far I haven't allowed myself to feel anything because it's unsubstantiated," Tate said. "I'm not allowing myself to feel anything until I know that it's true."

Manson and three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, were convicted of murder and sentenced to death for killings at two gruesome scenes in the summer of 1969. Another defendant, Charles "Tex" Watson, was convicted later.

All were spared execution when a U.S. Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.

Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said in an email that the agency had no information on Manson. The office prosecuted Manson and has objected to his release. He was most recently up for parole in 2012 — his 12th bid for freedom.

The California State Prison, Corcoran, has medical facilities to treat inmates requiring urgent or emergency care as well as in-patient hospital stays.

"In general, inmates are sent to outside hospitals if they need surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature," said Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls prison medical care. "These services are not provided in state prison facilities."

In November, the state inspector general, which monitors the corrections system, characterized care at Corcoran as "inadequate."

ORIGINAL STORY: January 3rd, 2017

Charles Manson has been moved out of prison into a hospital.

According to TMZ, Manson left California's Corcoran State Prison on January 3rd, 2017, to get treatment for an undisclosed reason.

TMZ reports that he is at a Bakersfield hospital, around an hour away from the penitentiary where he will spend the rest of his life.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom

    Employee accused of sexually assaulting teen girl in grocery store bathroom

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:58:50 GMT
    AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...
    AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...

  • Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:09:49 GMT
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become hott...

  • Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Fire Department Warns Parents About Children Sleeping With Their Phones

    Friday, July 7 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:55:01 GMT
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become...
    One fire department is warning parents to check the location of their children’s phone chargers. They claim that charging a tablet or phone on a bed or under a pillow can be extremely dangerous. The post from the Newton New Hampshire Facebook page reads: Research has revealed that 53% of children/teens charge their phone or tablet either on their bed or under their pillow. This is can be extremely dangerous. The heat generated cannot dissipate and the charger will become...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:57:54 GMT
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio

    Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:13:20 GMT

    A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation. 

    A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.