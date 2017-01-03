Governor's Workforce Council May Vanish in West Virginia

Governor-elect Justice has not said if he will keep Workforce Planning Council

Governor Tomblin created the Workforce Planning Council nearly four years ago, as a way to get government, education and business talking about how to best train workers for jobs in West Virginia. The council's future is now in limbo, but Tomblin called it a big success.

"It's a group of people working together and been able to sit down and solve problems and come to agreements on how we're going to best train the people of West Virginia. And if you want a job in West Virginia, we've got a program that will fit your needs as far as getting the training you need," said Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin (D) West Virginia.

But Legislative leaders say the steps need to go further, like cutting government red tape, to attract new companies.

"We started really over the last two years to address may of those, including our legal climate, our tax structure, infrastructure, regulatory. There's so many things that we need to do," said House Speaker Tim Armstead, R) West Virginia.

All this as the state faces a potential 400 million dollar budget deficit, and a need for more skilled, technical workers.

"Well the thing of it is, we have the money allocated to these programs. We just need to make sure that it's used in the most efficient manner possible because too often we're training people for skill sets that are not required in today's modern workforce," said State Sen. Mitch Carmichael (R) Senate President-Elect.

So far, Governor-elect Justice has not said if he will keep the Workforce Planning Council.

"I would certainly hope that they will continue," said Governor Tomblin.

"Lawmakers certainly have their work cut out for them. Right now West Virginia's unemployment rate is 5-point-8 percent. That is the seventh highest in the nation," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.