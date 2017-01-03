Deputies Need Your Help Identifying Two Suspects in Multi-County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies Need Your Help Identifying Two Suspects in Multi-County Fraud Case

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a multi-county fraud. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this ongoing investigation: 

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on October 20, 2016, a Fayette county resident was working at a house on the west side of Charleston, when an unknown white male entered his truck outside and stole his wallet.

The wallet contained the victim's driver's license, social security card, bank debit card and various credit cards.

Although the victim filed a report with the Charleston Police Department and promptly notified his credit card companies and the major credit reporting bureaus of this theft, the suspects were able to make numerous credit card purchases at various Lowe's stores throughout the Kanawha Valley, including stores in Charleston, South Charleston, Barboursville, Nitro and Huntington.

They primarily purchased Christmas inflatables as well as numerous gifts.

If you have any information in regards to this case, you are asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-4216.

