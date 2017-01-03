Huntington Man Participating in Multi-State Drug Ring Sentenced - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington Man Participating in Multi-State Drug Ring Sentenced Today

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A Huntington man who participated in a multi-state drug ring was sentenced today to a year and a day in federal prison.

Parker Wyatt Mays, 27, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Mays admitted that from the summer of 2014 to May of 2016, he conspired with others, including co-defendants Corey Bruce Toney and Roy Bills, to distribute marijuana from California in the Huntington area.

Mays and others regularly acquired large quantities of marijuana from a source in California.

The marijuana was transported to Huntington by automobile and through the mail. Once in Huntington, Mays and others distributed the marijuana to various customers and then pooled the proceeds to acquire additional marijuana.

Mays admitted that the group distributed up to 400 kilograms of marijuana during the conspiracy.

Toney pleaded guilty in September 2016 to distributing heroin and is awaiting sentencing. He admitted that he conspired with others to distribute large quantities of drugs that were transported from California and Michigan to Huntington, including heroin, crack, marijuana, and Xanax.

Bills pleaded guilty in November 2017 to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and is also awaiting sentencing.

In addition to Mays, Toney, and Bills, seven additional defendants have been convicted for their roles in this drug ring.

Atari Seantay Brown, Sean Lee Braggs, Samuel E. Nelson, III, Tanisha Lynette Wooding, and Deandra Sheen Jones have all pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and are awaiting sentencing.

Arthur James Canada was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison and Matthew Michael Meadows was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for their roles in the conspiracy.

These arrests arose out of a long-term investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force, the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

