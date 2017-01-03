One Transported to Hospital After Car and Tractor-Trailer Wreck in Charleston

A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down just before the Teays Valley exit due to a crash. Dispatchers say a semi-truck and a car crashed just before 8:00 a.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, but the lanes are closed as crews clean up the scene. Dispatchers say the car rolled over. Both vehicles were traveling westbound. Everyone involved in the accident refused medical treatment.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.
Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his memorable portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the actor’s death in an email Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report Ellis’ death, quoted her as saying the actor died from complications of heart failure.
