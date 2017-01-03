Kanawha County Commission Delays Discussion on Suing Prescription Drug Distributors

Kanawha County, WV Commissioners moved to delay their discussion on suing prescription pill distributors in their January 3rd meeting.

While they want to give county lawyers more time to prepare, commission President Kent Carper said they have every intention of taking legal action against drug companies that shipped excess amounts of prescription painkillers into towns and cities throughout Kanawha County, WV.

This comes after lawyers representing McDowell County, WV filed a lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson Corp. before Christmas. The state of West Virginia also reached a settlement against Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen last week.

Kent Carper says the goal in pursuing legal action would be to recoup financial losses that many county agencies endured as they have battled the prescription pill epidemic for the last decade.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says his agency has spent countless dollars dealing with drug related cases.

"It is a tremendous strain on law enforcement from overtime pay that we have to pay our drug units to go out and work the cases. The officers in court get overtime in court," said Sheriff Rutherford.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is also interested in being involved in any future litigation.

"We're very much interested to see that the health department at least get some relief from the settlement if and when the county pursues legal action," said Dr. Michael Brumage with the KCHD.

Kanawha County commissioners hope to announce more about their plans in their January 19th meeting.