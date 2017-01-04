Omarosa to join Trump's White House staff

We got to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Appalachian Distillery in Ripley, who is best known for their moonshine.
This is just one of many donations being made since the monument's destruction.
ROXUL, Inc. is part of the ROCKWOOL Group based in Denmark.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen in west Columbus. According to Columbus police, Ricci Romea Rader was last seen Thursday afternoon having an altercation with another juvenile in alley in the area of Clarendon Avenue and Midland Avenue. He is described as a white male standing 4’9″ and weighing 92 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing matching a gray basketball jersey and shorts. ...
After several months, the Wendy's along Virginia Street in downtown Charleston has reopened.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for his memorable portrayal of Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. Ellis’ manager, Emily Gerson Saines, confirmed the actor’s death in an email Saturday. The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report Ellis’ death, quoted her as saying the actor died from complications of heart failure.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
