House catches fire in Nitro - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House catches fire in Nitro

Posted: Updated:
mgnonline mgnonline

A fire broke out at a home in Nitro early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell us the call came in shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The house is located along the 2100 block of 21st Street.

No injuries are being reported.

Stay with 13 News for any further updates to this story.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Missing Kayaker In Athens, Ohio Identified

    Missing Kayaker In Athens, Ohio Identified

    Sunday, July 9 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-07-09 19:42:28 GMT

    Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County. Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River.  Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water. 

    Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County. Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River.  Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water. 

  • Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio

    Plane Crash Confirmed In Ohio

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:13:20 GMT

    A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation. 

    A plane crash north of Beverly in Washington County, Ohio has been confirmed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the Cambridge post, a call came in around 12:03 p.m. Saturday that a plane had gone missing mid-flight. They then located the 4-seater plane about an hour later in Guernsey County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tell us they're unsure how many people were aboard the aircraft when it went down, and that it's still under investigation. 

  • Shooting In Putnam County Sends One To The Hospital

    Shooting In Putnam County Sends One To The Hospital

    Saturday, July 8 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-07-08 19:58:45 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

    Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County 911 got a call that someone had been shot. The incident happened on Clayton Avenue near North Harbor Lane. Putnam County Deputy Sheriff's and Putnam County EMS are responding. Dispatch also said the man was being transported to an area hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident. 

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    A Social Media Post Has Rekindled The Case Of Samantha Burns

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:57:54 GMT
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...
    Samantha Burns was a Marsahall University student who was kidnapped and killed  in 2002 by Brandon Basham and Chadrick Fulks. Both are in prison and facing the death penalty. A recent Social media post about the case has been making its rounds. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department had this to day on their Facebook page. Saturday 07/08/2017 I know that many of you are concerned about the Samantha Burns situation, and I wanted to take a minute to ease everyone's minds. The...

  • One Dead, And Several Injured In Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

    One Dead, And Several Injured In Shooting At Gender Reveal Party

    Sunday, July 9 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-09 17:44:03 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg. 

    HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg. 

  • Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Medical marijuana law takes effect today in West Virginia

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:17:19 GMT

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.