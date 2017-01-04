More Cat Food Brands Recalled Due to Low Thiamine Levels - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

More Cat Food Brands Recalled Due to Low Thiamine Levels

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (1/11/17): The J.M. Smucker Company is expanding the voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The newly added products are on the table below:

Brand Product Description UPC Code  Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6356803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910003670
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6357803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910002860
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6357803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6356803 1 12 pk 13 oz each 8113109609
Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6354803 12 13 oz 7910079041

ORIGINAL:

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

You should contact your veterinarian if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected production are listed in a table at the bottom of the page.

The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. 

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.

If you bought a can of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case
9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003670
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910002860
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003640
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410
9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910000312
9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420
9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003660
EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114
Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120
Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk
13 oz each		 8113109609
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119
Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Fifteen Marines, one Navy sailor killed in plane crash mourned by families

    Fifteen Marines, one Navy sailor killed in plane crash mourned by families

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-07-15 02:03:06 GMT
    Supporters hold American flags on the side of Airport Road in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 13, 2017, as hearses carry the remains of the 16 service members who died in a plane crash in Leflore County, on Monday to the Air National Guard base for their fSupporters hold American flags on the side of Airport Road in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 13, 2017, as hearses carry the remains of the 16 service members who died in a plane crash in Leflore County, on Monday to the Air National Guard base for their f
    The 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a military plane crash earlier this week in Mississippi came from around the country. Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. “It is a tight-knit community, made up of some of the most highly trained, dedicated Marines I have ever known,” Marines Special Operations Command Deputy Commander Col. Stephen Grass told reporters in North Carolina Friday. “As a ...
    The 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a military plane crash earlier this week in Mississippi came from around the country. Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. “It is a tight-knit community, made up of some of the most highly trained, dedicated Marines I have ever known,” Marines Special Operations Command Deputy Commander Col. Stephen Grass told reporters in North Carolina Friday. “As a ...

  • Study Finds Second-Born Children Are More Likely To Be Criminals, Get In Trouble

    Study Finds Second-Born Children Are More Likely To Be Criminals, Get In Trouble

    Friday, July 14 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-15 00:50:27 GMT

    A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings. According to the study, Birth Order and Delinquency: Evidence from Denmark and Florida, families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when compared to other siblings. Researchers say differences in parental attention may be ...

    A study found that second-born children are more likely to get in trouble than their siblings. According to the study, Birth Order and Delinquency: Evidence from Denmark and Florida, families with two or more children, second-born boys are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when compared to other siblings. Researchers say differences in parental attention may be ...

  • Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Social Security projects biggest payment increase in years

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:42:48 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of Americans who rely on Social Security are projected to receive their biggest payment increase in years this January. However, it’s only a 2.2 percent increase, or about $28 a month for the average recipient. The trustees who oversee Social Security and Medicare released their 2018 projections Thursday, along with their annual warning about the long-term financial problems of the federal government’s two bedrock retirement programs. Un...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Truck overturns, spilling eels and slime all over highway

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:15:05 GMT

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

    A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Nitro Police Captain Arrested After Facebook Video Goes Viral

    Friday, July 14 2017 5:09 PM EDT2017-07-14 21:09:38 GMT

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

    NITRO, WV (WOWK) - The Chief of the Nitro Police Department says that Captain Richard Foster has been placed on administrative leave until further notice after video of an altercation went viral. Captain Foster has been relieved of his police weapons, vehicle and police identification.  The administrative leave was placed after a video surfaced on Facebook with Captain Foster appearing to be in an argument with two men, while brandishing his gun. The video has already receiv...

  • Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Army veteran’s dying wish is a phone call or text from you

    Friday, July 14 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-07-14 14:15:30 GMT

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

    An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a unique final wish.

  • Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Power Line Down In Cross Lanes Causes Road Closure

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:13:08 GMT

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    Metro Dispatch confirms that a vehicle has hit a power pole causing downed lines. The incident happened near  40th St and Cross Lanes Dr in Nitro. The road is currently shut down. There is no word on any injuries as of yet. Nitro Police and Fire Department are responding. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.