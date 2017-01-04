More Cat Food Brands Recalled Due to Low Thiamine Levels - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

More Cat Food Brands Recalled Due to Low Thiamine Levels

UPDATE (1/11/17): The J.M. Smucker Company is expanding the voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The newly added products are on the table below:

Brand Product Description UPC Code  Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6356803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910003670
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6357803 6 4pk 5.5 oz each 7910002860
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6357803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6356803 1 12 pk 13 oz each 8113109609
Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6354803 12 13 oz 7910079041

ORIGINAL:

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.

You should contact your veterinarian if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.

The affected production are listed in a table at the bottom of the page.

The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. 

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017.

No other products of The J.M. Smucker Company are affected by this recall.

If you bought a can of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call us at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM EST or contact us at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com

Brand Product Description UPC Code Consumer Unit Lot Numbers Units per Case Selling Unit Size UPC Code on Case
9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna 7910052238 6354803 12 13 oz 7910052228
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000402 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000402
9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter 7910000367 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003670
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000327 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000327
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286 6358803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910002860
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6355803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910052239 6364803 12 13 oz 7910052229
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood 7910000364 (793641) 6356803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003640
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna 7910000324 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000324
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner 7910000410 6356803 24 5.5 oz 7910000410
9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken 7910000312 (793121) 6355803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910000312
9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish 7910000420 6358803 24 5.5 oz 7910000420
9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack 7910053377 6307803 24 5.5 oz 7910053377
9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna 7910000366 6357803 6 4pk
5.5 oz each		 7910003660
EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner 7910053114 6356803 12 13 oz 7910053114
Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner 8113112120 6355803 12 13 oz 8113112120
Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner 8113112157 6358803 12 13 oz 8113112157
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap 8113109609 6355803 1 12 pk
13 oz each		 8113109609
Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap 8113112119 6356803 12 13 oz 8113112119
Special Kitty Super Supper 8113179041 6355803 12 13 oz 7910079041

