Police: Man Yells ‘F*** Trump’, Urinates On Cop After Disney World Arrest

ORLANDO, FL - A man is facing indecent exposure and battery charges for allegedly yelling profanities at law enforcement and urinating on a trooper’s leg.

According to CBS affiliate WKMG, Joseph Murphy, 20, of Florida was arrested on the morning of January 1st, 2017 at Disney Springs, a shopping mall the Walt Disney World Resort.

Troopers say they initially arrested Murphy for disorderly intoxication, but after being placed in a police car, Murphy allegedly began to bang his head against the partition and tried to choke himself.

WKMG also reports that Murphy started yelling “police brutality” as he kept banging his head.

Troopers say Murphy also began yelling obscenities including, “F*** Donald Trump.”

Once Murphy arrived at the Orange County Jail, troopers say he banged his head against a car window and began urinating on the floor.

When one trooper turned around Murphy allegedly urinated on his pants.

Murphy is now facing charges of battery of an officer, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.