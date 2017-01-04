Charleston Police Confiscate Truckload of Stolen Property in Arrest

Charleston Police have made an arrest in a string of burglaries in the area.

Bruce Flowers was arrested by Charleston Police Wednesday afternoon for transferring and receiving stolen goods.

At approximately 3 p.m., Charleston Police confiscated a truckload of stolen equipment and goods from Flowers on Stockton Street across from the Mountain Mission building on the west side.

Some of the items he has been arrested for stealing include but are not limited to over ten thousand dollars in tools, three thousand dollars in radiators, equipment from the Pipe Fitter's Union, and equipment that was located behind the Walgreen's on the west side.

He was arraigned a short while later at the Kanawha County Courthouse.