Two Milton water main breaks leave hundreds dry

Wednesday was a day without water for hundreds in Milton, West Virginia.

Crews continued to work into the evening on two major water main breaks that happened early in the morning.

13 News found that a combination of cold weather and old pipes creates challenges faced by many communities. 

When Ivan Knapp realized the Newman's Branch Road main break was right in front of his home, shutting down his water, the 87 year old took buckets to fill from a runoff drain pipe out near his barn.

Knapp told us, "It's good to have a back up. You know the old saying; you don't miss your water until your well runs dry. That line is 30 years old. I'm concerned about it but things happen and you're going to get this once in a while."

Another main water line break along Route 60 right downtown left dozens of businesses without water, like the Milton Save-a-Lot.

Store manager Julie Glenn told 13 News, "We can not use the restroom and back in our meat dept we can cut meat, but we have challenges cleaning up."

A Milton Water Department supervisor said cold weather coupled with piping 30 years old or more caused the city's first main breaks of the winter season.

"This is all old up through here. We replace it when we can but we don't have the money to replace all of it," Supervisor Gerald Clagg told us.

Milton Elementary, Milton Middle School and a Pre-K Center are scheduled to re-open Thursday.  They will have bottled water for students and staff.

When repairs are finished, affected customers will have a 48 hour boil water advisory. 

