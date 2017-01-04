UPDATE: Road Reopens Following Crash in St. Albans

UPDATE: January 4th, 2017, 7:20 p.m.

All lanes have been reopened on Kanawha Terrace.

The shut down occurred due to a two vehicle accident near Park Street.

The status of the injured person is unknown at this time.

Saint Albans Police responded to the accident.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers confirm that a two vehicle accident has shut down both lanes of Kanawha Terrace at Park Street.

The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Saint Albans Police are currently responding to the scene.

One person was reported injured, but at this time, there has not been anyone transported to the hospital.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.