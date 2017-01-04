Cold weather isn't necessarily what is making you sick

Temperatures lately have been a mix of t-shirt weather and days when you need coats and gloves.

Many people have heard the warnings from concerned family members that they'll get sick during times when they are abrupt changes in temperature.

"My grandmother always said if you go outside with your hair wet and you aren't bundled up you are going to get sick," said Sarah Pack.

But is there any truth to the idea?

Dr. Paula Taylor at Saint Francis First Urgent Care and Wellness said not exactly.

"It probably is true that when the weather changes quickly you have a chance of getting sick," Taylor said. "But the reasons may not be what your grandmother told you."

She said instead there are changes in how the viruses and bacteria are able to grow and replicate.

"We know that the common cold viruses they replicate whenever the weather is cool not too cold. The flu virus likes it to be cool and dry so that is why we have a specific flu season."

Also when temperatures are cold you are more likely to stay inside and be in closer contact with other people.

But there are some simple steps you can take to stay healthy.

The best prevention is to cough into your elbow, limit exposure to people who are sick and simply wash your hands.

"The length of time is what is important," Taylor said about hand washing. "You can sing a song like 'row your boat' or the 'abc song' and that is about the right amount of time to be washing your hands."

Taylor said over the past couple of weeks there have been several people coming into the Saint Francis First Urgent Care Center testing positive for Influenza A and B as well as Strep Throat.