Kanawha County Plans to Demolish More Dilapidated Properties in 2017

Brandilyn Nguyen says the empty lot next to her St. Albans home used to be an eyesore.

"The garden started to overtake and I think a part of the reason as to why they took it down was because that three had vines connecting all the way down. It was becoming a hazard really," said Brandilyn.

In the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office demolished 15 dilapidated properties. You'll find a list of those properties below:

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says tearing down nuisance properties is part of a move to make towns and cities in the area safer.

"They can be breeding places for rats which we know can cause diseases. They can be fire hazards. Unfortunately we have some homeless people that don't have a place to go who often break into them," said John Law with the KCHD.

Moving forward, they would like to tackle sixteen more properties in early 2017. From Elkview to St. Albans, the planning departments current list includes properties from all around Kanawha County, WV. You'll find a list of those properties below:

The Kanawha County Planning and Development Office has almost $180,000 left in the bank to tear down those buildings before the end of the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

"You can't tackle them all at once and you can't make everything disappear, but you can certainly work consistently for a healthier county and a healthier city," said John Law.

Brandilyn says her community feels safer now and she hopes more towns and cities will soon feel the same.

"Very much so. When they first took it down they kind of left it half up for a week and it was kind of an eye sore. It looks better now that we don't have the house and the overgrowth," said Brandilyn.

If you live in Kanawha County and have a dilapidated property in your neighborhood, you can contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Department by calling 304-357-0570.