Kanawha County Plans to Demolish More Dilapidated Properties in 2017

Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act officially goes into effect Wednesday, but it could be years before citizens are able to use marijuana as a medical treatment option in the Mountain State.
The Lottery didn’t say when the tickets were purchased.
Search and recovery operations continue on the Hocking River in Athens for Steve Lippson a 40-year-old male, from Racine, Ohio in Meigs County. Lippson has been missing since approximately 2:07 PM, Saturday, July 8th, when six kayakers were swept over the Whites Mill water fall in the Hocking River. Five of the kayakers were rescued by emergency responders or rescued themselves from the water.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
