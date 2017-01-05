State Finalizes $95K Fine for Radioactive Dump at Landfill

AVON PARK, FL (WFLA) — A 49-year-old man who worked at Winn-Dixie is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into the bathroom at the grocery store and trying to sexually assault her. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says security video shows Timothy Hero leading the girl into the back of the store and into the men’s bathroom on Thursday. Detectives say he then took her into a stall and sexually assaulted her. The girl’s father was looking for her, and inte...

