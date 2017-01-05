US Marshals Arrest Man Accused of Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

A man accused of kidnapping and sexual assault has been arrested by US Marshals in the Ohio Valley on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and Steubenville Police Department arrested Christopher Wood hiding in the 900 block of Market Street in Steubenville.

Wood was wanted for Kidnapping, three Counts of Sexual Assault and Aggravated Assault due to an investigation conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

US Marshals say Wood allegedly kidnapped a female, sexually assaulted and threatened to inject her with a loaded heroin syringe with intentions of causing her death by drug over dose.

Wood was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Hancock County.