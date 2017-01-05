Multiple Accidents Across the Area During Snowy Conditions

One lane of Interstate 79 is currently shut down for an accident in Kanawha County.

The accident was reported at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 2 of Interstate 79. That is approximately one mile north of the Mink Shoals exit.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, though one northbound lane is currently closed while crews clear the scene.

UPDATE: January 5th, 2017, 12:55 p.m.

All lanes have been reopened on the Nitro St. Albans bridge.

Traffic is moving slowly and heavy congestion is to be expected while traveling.

No fatal or serious injuries were involved as a result of the wreck.

ORIGINAL:

Both Westbound lanes of I-64 at the Nitro St.Albans Bridge have been shut down.

The shutdown is due to multiple accidents and slick road conditions.

People should avoid this area when traveling because traffic is at a standstill.

We will continue to update this story as more information become available.

The West 17th Street Bridge in Huntington has been shut down to a multiple vehicle accident, dispatchers say.

All lanes have been shut down as a result and it is unknown how long until the wreckage will be cleared.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department, Huntington Emergency Medical Services, and Huntington Fire Department are responding.