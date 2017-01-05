Hate-crime charges filed in attack on mentally disabled man

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
Stay with 13 News on this developing news story.
Children services is still investigating to determine the future for the child.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a crash has led to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 40 in between the Teays Valley and Scott Depot exits. Dispatchers say that a rear-end style collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire. That vehicle is fully-engulfed, and crews are on the scene working to put the flames out. No injuries were reported in the incident but e...
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
