Car Crash In Louisa Kentucky Results In One Fatality

The Louisa Police Department has confirmed a fatal car crash that occurred in Lawrence County Thursday morning.

The accident was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday on Kentucky Route 3 just south of the Food City intersection.

The Louisa Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The fatality that resulted from the accident was a 53 year-old female from Louisa, Kentucky.

The other vehicle involved in the accident resulted in two patients being transported to Three Rivers Medical Center for treatment. The driver was 59 year-old William Vance and his passenger Hubert Vance, both from Louisa, Kentucky.

No further information is available about the condition or the extent of their injuries.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.