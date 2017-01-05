Southridge Chick-fil-A announces snowfall-guessing contest

The first major snowfall of 2017 has just touched down and Chick-fil-A at Southridge is giving customers a chance to win two free meals if they can guess how much snow the store gets.

All you have to do is send in how many inches of snow the store will get overnight, and they will pick winners between 9 and 10 AM Friday morning. They are measuring the snow to the nearest half-inch.

You can post your answer to their Facebook page, however they will not accept duplicate answers.

Winners will be chosen by which answers are most accurate and submitted first.