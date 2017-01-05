Obamacare Repeal? Impact on West Virginia

With Congress back, and a new president is coming, the talk in Washington, DC is to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare." As to how that will affect people in West Virginia depends on who you ask.

"Well Obamacare is falling under its own weight. It's failing. People's premiums and deductibles are going up. I'm hearing story after story," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

"I mean the Affordable Care Act has had a wonderful impact on the State of West Virginia. It's reduced the number of uninsured from 14 percent to 6 percent," said Ted Boettner, of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

Regardless of which side is right, there will be an impact because most states like West Virginia receive millions of federal dollars to support health care programs for the uninsured and low income residents. That's why there is so much pressure in Washington, to find other health options if Obamacare is repealed.

"Absolutely, they should have a concrete replacement. Like I said, Republicans have always been willing to say the want to get rid of Obamacare, but they haven't been willing to put together a viable replacement," said Ted Boettner of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

"I will vote to repeal it, and I will also make sure that before I make that repeal vote, that there is a transition period where people aren't going to get the rug pulled out from under them. And we are going to have a 2 to 3 year transition period while we replace it," said Senator Capito.

Approximately 200 thousand West Virginians use the Affordable Care Act now.

"Just as the snow falls from the skies, what comes down from Washington, DC on state capitols, does have an impact. And whatever happens with Obamacare, West Virginia lawmakers will have to deal with some financial consequences," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.