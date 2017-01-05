Correctional Officer in West Virginia Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
A couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
According to a criminal complaint filed with magistrate court says Donnie Lee Booth, 35, of St. Albans is facing multiple charges. Booth allegedly threatened to beat a South Charleston police officer at Thomas Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2017. The South Charleston Police were called to assist Thomas Memorial Hospital security. Booth was allegedly making threats and causing a disturbance.
Attorneys that represented Richwood residents in a lawsuit against the Nicholas County Board of Education, have now filed a motion in the Board's suit against the state.
HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured. It happened overnight on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries. Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - The FBI, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Huntington Police Department are searching a piece of property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns case. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says that they are assisting the investigation with the FBI, along with HPD, on Booth Eaton Road in Chesapeake this afternoon. At this time, it is unknown what exactly they are searching for. Samantha Burns was 19 when she wen...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was beaten to death with a plastic rod because he drank milk from a jug.
Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who they say walked away from a minimum security prison.
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
The crimes occurred late last year, according to the police report.
