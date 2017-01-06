Elkview Crossings Mall to be Sold at Public Auction - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Elkview Crossings Mall to be Sold at Public Auction

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) - A shopping center where a bridge was washed away by flooding last summer is to be sold at public auction.
    
The Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2hWCIZ2 ) reports Elkview Crossings Mall is scheduled for trustee's sale at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
    
Martin Perry, who was appointed receiver of the property last month, confirmed the notice of foreclosure sale published in the newspaper Monday.
    
Perry is in charge of overseeing construction of a new culvert bridge into the mall, which has been closed and inaccessible since massive floods swept through West Virginia June 23. Dozens of businesses were forced to close, leaving about 500 people out of work. Tara Retail Group subsequently defaulted on a $13.6 million loan from U.S. Bank Association.
    
Perry said he's working to award a bid for the new bridge.
    
___
    
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
 

