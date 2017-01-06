WV Beef-jerky plant employee fired after call to 911 over severed thumb

They lived together until she passed away at home in 2002.
A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.
What happens when the potato chip and Top Ramen world collide? We’re about to find out.
Police say they bragged about it on social media.
Hobby Lobby began acquiring a variety of historical Bibles and other artifacts in 2009.
Quick action from an 11-year-old boy saved a fishing party from a charging brown bear.
A man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.
In all, he improperly collected almost $100,000 in federal benefits.
A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital.
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
Some are even saying the price might be worth it due to the phone’s new design.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
