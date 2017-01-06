Florida Georgia Line Coming to Charleston, WV - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Florida Georgia Line Coming to Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, WV -

The group Florida Georgia Line will be coming to Charleston, West Virginia in April.

The band will play at the Charleston Civic Center on Friday, April 28th, 2017.

Tickets on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

Florida Georgia Line will be joined by Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane.

This performance is part of their Dig Your Roots Tour.

