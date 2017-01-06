Florida Georgia Line Coming to Charleston, WV

Hey, roller coaster fans! For a limited time, you can get one ticket free when you buy one admission ticket to Cedar Point.
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
The man is being held in lieu of a $750,000 secured bond.
Slurpee fans can try the new Cotton Candy flavor or one of their favorites.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
Chick-fil-A introduced Cow Appreciation Day in 2005 and says participation has grown every year since.
Some are even saying the price might be worth it due to the phone’s new design.
During the stop, the K-9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the vehicle.
Burch was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on July 6.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
