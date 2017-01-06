Multiple People Killed at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Multiple People Killed at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, One in Custody

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
© Broward Sheriff Department © Broward Sheriff Department

UPDATE STORY:

CBS NEWS - A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody, officials said. The attack spread panic and sent passengers streaming from the airport.

The gunman was identified as Esteban Santiago, who was carrying military identification and was born in New Jersey, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

Nearly an hour after the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was in custody, people started running across the tarmac, CBS Miami station WFOR-TV reports. The sheriff’s office said there were unconfirmed reports of more shots fired on airport property.

Authorities gave no details on a possible motive for the shooting inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Air Lines and Air Canada.

The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene and emergency medical workers treated at least one bleeding victim on the tarmac.

President Obama was briefed on the shooting by his homeland security adviser, the White House said.

Video posted on Instagram appeared to show several people wounded in the baggage claim area of the terminal. One person appeared to be lying in a pool of blood with a head wound.

Paramedics could be seen treating a bleeding victim outside the airport. Hundreds of people stood on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN authorities that a lone shooter was responsible for the attack and had been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office urged people on Twitter to not call 911 for information about the shooting. Later, Facebook enabled its safety check feature so users could report their status on the social media platform.

Jillian Saunders, from Palm Beach, Florida, told The Associated Press via Twitter that she was watching the activity on the tarmac from a plane scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

“Everything you see on the news is happening outside my window,” she said. “I am luckily on the plane and they said we are right now the safest people at the airport.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL STORY:

CBS NEWS - A U.S. law enforcement official told CBS News that as many as three people were dead after shots were fired at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The shooter was in custody.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that multiple people were dead and that “one subject” was in custody.

On the airport’s Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

