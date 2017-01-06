Crisis home heating help available this winter

Thousands of families throughout our region will struggle this winter to keep their homes heated.

But there is limited, first come first served help for people in crisis conditions.

13 News is working for you, to keep your home and family warm.

Leslie Tussey told us, "We're on that low income and she and I together draw about a thousand dollars a month."

Retired and in their 80's, Leslie and Inez Tussey said they are forced to balance between heating their rural Greenup County home with the pricier propane, or firing up the old wood stove.

Leslie said "Propane alone is too expensive for me; I think wood heats better anyway."

The Tussey's will be among hundreds of families who will fill several Northeast Kentucky Community Action offices Monday morning to sign up for the low income heat help program.

Families that must meet crisis requirements like eviction, disconnect gas or electric notices, 4 days left of bulk fuel, to get home heating funding.

"Bring in social security cards and proof of income for all household members and any disconnect notices. If they heat with propane, they must bring their propane bills," Office Manager Donna Jackson told 13 News,

The heating help does not come in cash, it's sent directly to the gas or electric companies.

Or, it goes to the coal, fuel oil, propane or wood vendors who deliver that fuel directly to the client.

Staffers may do an onsite household verification. The program's funds are limited so the heat help is first come, first served.

Sign-up's for this 5 county Northeastern Kentucky program begin this Monday. It covers Boyd, Elliott, Lawrence, Greenup and Carter Counties. We've got the contact information you need.

Call 1-606-286-4443

A home heating help link for West Virginia and Ohio is www.dollarenergy.org.