Correctional officer accused of recording showering child

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - A youth detention center worker has been accused of recording a child while the minor undressed and showered.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a news release that 37-year-old Stephen Basham, of Scarbro, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including a felony count of using a minor to produce obscene matter. The arrest came after someone told authorities that Basham had child pornography on his phone.

Friday says Basham has been suspended from the Gene Spaaro Juvenile Detention Center in Mount Hope, pending an investigation. Authorities say the child who was recorded was not a detainee.

Investigators do not believe Basham ever had unsupervised contact with any juvenile detainees.

Basham has been released after posting bond. Online jail records do not indicate whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.