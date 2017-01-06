Two Local College Entrepreneurs are Making Being Nice Contagious - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two Local College Entrepreneurs are Making Being Nice Contagious

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
It's that time of the year when we all resolve to make changes in the coming year to be better versions of ourselves. One popular goal is to volunteer and give back more to our communities.

Two young women from Charleston have made that their goal and their business all year long, and they make it easy for you to do the same. Morgan Krieger and Kate Webster are best friends and business partners.  

"We started when we were about 19," said Morgan, "so it's been about 2 years."

They now run a successful clothing line with a simple yet memorable name. It's call I Love Nice People.

However the inspiration for that name came from a rather unexpected place, in a Kroger grocery store parking lot. But because of their initial reluctance to assist a complete stranger in need of help with a dead car battery, it almost didn't happen! Thank goodness Kate and Morgan are nice people.

"It took 30 seconds to jump her car," said Morgan, "A couple of minutes passed and I think we are both thinking the same thing."

The two discussed how they tried to get out of the situation. And, made them think about how to help people more. After a grass roots fundraising campaign they decided  -- what better way to spread their message than by writing out 'I love nice people' on a shirt and their mission statement which is 'spreading happiness through the simple act of being nice' on the back. 

But, they didn't stop there - not only do they encourage others to lend a helping hand. They give a hand up by donating the majority of their proceeds to those in need.

"We knew that we wanted some kind of profits to go back to different organizations," said Kate, "that's a really fun part is choosing who we want the money to go back to."

"We're in college so we don't have the money to really donate to places," said Morgan, "having this and being able to donate is amazing!"

They've been able to give away thousands of dollars to West Virginia flood aid. And, from groups like Hope Village in Charleston, to a village they volunteered with in Peru. Not only are their donations making a difference a world away, it's spreading there too.

"We're shipping all over the world to France and Canada the U.K.," said Morgan, "All these different places it's a lot of email stories like saying I'm in France and I love your story and telling all of my friends."

It's like a wonderful social experiment! They say when you're wearing their products you feel more accountable to be nicer.

Local shoppers are showing their love to the line of shirts, hats and stickers. Like at Charlie Boutique in the South Hills.. where we caught up with them. 

Bobbi Skaff carries the product at Charlie and says she can barely keep it on the shelves! She's also a fan of how and where the products are made.

"We like to make sure all of our stuff is made ethically," said Morgan, "To make sure that the labor workers are paid and treated fairly."

"I always mention that when people are purchasing one of the shirts," said Bobbi, "because people like to know that it's made here in the U.S."

The West Virginia University and University of Georgia students graduate this year and hope to increase their online sales, as well as, their product line.

They plan to move their thriving business out of their parents basement and into a warehouse where they can employ more people.  But no matter where this journey takes them they are not likely to forget the nice people in their hometown. 

"The community support has been amazing," said Morgan, "if we started this anywhere else I don't think it would be nearly as great."

"It's nice and unexpected and it something we really need right now with everything going on," said Bobbi, "and people really react so positively to it."  

For more on the products and mission: http://www.iloveniceppl.org/

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

