Report Of A Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people have been detained and two are being searched for after a high speed chase in Kanawha County. The pursuit began after a call of a stolen vehicle around 6:30 p.m. at the Cabela's on Cross Terrace Boulevard off of Corridor G. The vehicle drove north on Corridor G in excess of 85 mph before getting off of the highway at Oakwood Road. The vehicle drove on to Bridge Road in the Louden Heights Area before turning onto Turley Road. Once on Turley Roa...
Nicholas County dispatchers tell 13 News that a juvenile was found dead at a residence earlier today. Crews responded to an alert in the Lockwood area at roughly 1:30 p.m. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The Nicholas County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
Crews are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in South Charleston this morning.
According to dispatchers, a gas leak at a Lowe's in Charleston, WV this morning has caused an evacuation.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person has been injured in a shooting in Charleston Monday night. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say that one man was found in an alley with two gunshot wounds to the back. He was conscious and alert when deputies arrived. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a crash has led to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 in Putnam County. The accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. on Interstate 64 westbound near mile marker 40 in between the Teays Valley and Scott Depot exits. Dispatchers say that a rear-end style collision led to one of the vehicles catching fire. That vehicle is fully-engulfed, and crews are on the scene working to put the flames out. No injuries were reported in the incident but e...
Authorities have identified a couple who died when a small plane crash crashed into a retention pond in southeastern Ohio.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
The player wins when they complete the final task, committing suicide, on the 50th day.
Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
Strangers on a beach formed an 80-person human chain to rescue nine members of family who had been caught in a riptide and pulled too far from shore.
In the video a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard.
People across West Virginia are searching for a couple who got married at Hawk's Nest last year.
