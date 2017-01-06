Report Of A Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

According to Metro Dispatch, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Leon Sullivan Way and Smith St, around 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Upon further investigation, we found out that an unknown individual was struck by a motor vehicle

The individual was alert and conscious and was not transported to the hospital.

