Report Of A Pedestrian Struck In Charleston

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
According to Metro Dispatch, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Leon Sullivan Way and Smith St, around 6:30 p.m. this evening.

Upon further investigation, we found out that an unknown individual was struck by a motor vehicle

The individual was alert and conscious and was not transported to the hospital.

