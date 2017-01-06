Stabbing Reported On Campbells Creek

Metro 911 dispatch confirms a stabbing has occurred in the Campbells Creek area.

The call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the 900 block of Campbells Creek Drive and Cline Hollow.

Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police are on scene and responding to the call.

Dispatch stated that one patient was transported to an area hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen. There is no further information on the extent of the victims injuries.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.