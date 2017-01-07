Yeager Airport Police On The Lookout For A Nitro Man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Yeager Airport Police On The Lookout For A Nitro Man

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Melick Hall, of Nitro, is wanted in connection with a stolen credit card and two felony counts of fraudulent use of electronic access device.

Hall fled and eluded Yeager Airport Police on Wednesday January 4, 2017.

He is also wanted for failing to appear in Kanawha County Magistrate Court from November 10, 2016.

Hall has been known to carry a firearm.

If located, do not approach him, contact your local Police Department or Yeager Airport Police Department at 304-344-5158.

