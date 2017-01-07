Yeager Airport Police On The Lookout For A Nitro Man

More News More>>

Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone Artie's Party: A Celebration of a Special Milestone Artie Taylor KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - His colleagues and friends gathered for a special occasion in his honor;; 15 years on the job at YMCA of Kanawha Valley. That's especially impressive for Artie Taylor, who faces his own challenges. Artie is a staff assistant at the Y. His milestone is not just a celebration of 15 years at work, it's also a celebration in life. That's because his job is his connection to humanity in the most personal way. "I make people happy," a smiling Artie T...

Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain Soldier salutes passing funeral procession in pouring rain Erin Hester VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge... VINE GROVE, KY (WCMH) – A touching picture has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken last Thursday in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Erin Hester shared an image of a soldier who got out of his jeep in the pouring rain to stand at attention for a passing funeral procession. Hester wrote in a Facebook post: I was so completely touched by this today. A funeral procession was passing by and this soldier got out of his jeep to stand at attention in the pouring rain. I always ge...

Kid Rock hints at potential US Senate run in Michigan Kid Rock hints at potential US Senate run in Michigan US Navy By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 candidacy, though it is news to Michigan Republicans. Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, said Wednesday that a website hinting at his campaign - www.kidrockforsenate.com - is legit. "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real," he said on Facebook and Twitter. "The answer is an absolute YES.... By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? The musician from suburban Detroit is teasing his potential 2018 candidacy, though it is news to Michigan Republicans. Kid Rock, who was born Robert Ritchie, said Wednesday that a website hinting at his campaign - www.kidrockforsenate.com - is legit. "I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real," he said on Facebook and Twitter. "The answer is an absolute YES....