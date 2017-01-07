Yeager Airport Security Amidst The Florida Airport Shootings - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Yeager Airport Security Amidst The Florida Airport Shootings

Arlynnell Dickson says hearing about what happened in Fort Lauderdale was terrifying, but it didn't stop her from flying to Yeager Airport today.

"You know I still feel safe and you just have to keep going on with your life and keep your thoughts and prayers with the people that have been affected," said Dickson.

Yeager Airport officials say anytime an issue like this is reported at another airport, it always makes them more aware of what could happen.

"You can't help but to think that if it happens someplace like there it could happen someplace like here," said Plante.

In April of 20-16, Yeager Airport had a large scale active shooter drill where members of law enforcement got hands on training.

"Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies, state police, city police, bomb disposal," said Plante, "From A to Z all of those agencies here practicing in the event of an active shooter drill."

While they can't release specific information about safety protocol, they say they're prepared for a variety of active intruder situations. 

People flying in and out of Yeager Airport say knowing that training is a top priority makes them feel safer.

Arlynnell says she has faith in security personnel working at every airport she travels to, "It gives me comfort. I think with anything you need the best trained security, and protocols, and regulations in place. To know that people are working hard to meet those is all you can ask for. "

