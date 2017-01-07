Cross Lanes Father Wanted for Child Neglect Turns Himself In

Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
A mother is facing child endangerment charges after she left her 5-month-old baby in a parked car in a Walmart parking lot in Ohio.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A famous celebrity has been arrested for a charge of domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault. Murphy Jr. won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Charges of gross child neglect are filed against a Fayette County woman.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
SAN FRANCISCO (WCMH) – Gymboree announced Tuesday the closure of 350 retail stores, including 17 in Ohio. The announcement comes as part of the company’s bankruptcy restructuring. “Today’s announcement represents the next step in the Company’s court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success,” said Daniel Griesemer, President and CEO of Gymboree. The company will close 11,...
Two U.S. Congressmen have introduced an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump for Obstruction of Justice.
According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.
A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.
Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.
Dispatchers have confirmed that an accident on I-77 near Kanawha City has resulted in one person being revived with Narcan.
Charleston Police says that Kelsi Shamblin has been arrested.
CNBC has rated West Virginia as the worst state for business in America in 2017.
