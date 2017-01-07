Cross Lanes Father Wanted for Child Neglect Turns Himself In - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cross Lanes Father Wanted for Child Neglect Turns Himself In

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: January 9th, 2017 9:30 p.m

Khalib Grass, who was wanted for child neglect resulting in the injury of his one month old infant daughter, turned himself in to detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. 

Katelyn Berger, the mother of the infant, was previously arrested and charged with child abuse causing injury and with child neglect causing injury. 

UPDATE (1/9/17 10:30 AM):

Deputies are currently looking for the father of the infant, 19-year-old Khalib Austin Grass.   

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant charging Grass with child neglect resulting in injury, stemming from this incident. 

Katelyn Berger, the mother of the infant, was previously arrested and charged with child abuse causing injury and with child neglect causing injury.  

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Grass is asked to call 304-357-0169, submit a tip on their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us, or send an email to tips@kanawhasheriff.us

ORIGINAL:

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's responded to CAMC General Division on January 4, 2017, to investigate a possible case of child abuse.

A 33 day old infant had been transported via ambulance from Family Care in St. Albans, to CAMC General Division in Charleston. The infant had broken ribs and was in respiratory distress. The child was then placed into the Intensive Care Unit as a result of her condition.

The infant had several rib fractures and a punctured lung. Medical staff advised the detective with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department that the injuries were not caused by accident, but rather by abuse.

Detectives interviewed Katelyn Berger, age 21, the child's mother on January 5th, 2017. Berger stated that on December 31st, 2016, she picked her daughter up and squeezed under her arms as she held her. She said she was extremely frustrated and tired at the time of the incident.

 Berger was charged with child abuse causing injury and with child neglect causing injury.   She was arrested on January 6, 2017, and arraigned before Magistrate P. Lopez. She was unable to post the $100,000 cash bond and was transported to the South Central Regional Jail.  

We will update with new information as it becomes available.

