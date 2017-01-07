Armed Robbery Reported Near Marshall University - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Armed Robbery Reported Near Marshall University

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Marshall University sent out an alert to students and faculty earlier today, asking them to avoid the 2100 block of Third Ave. and to report any suspicious activity.

This was due to a report of an armed robbery that took place shortly after 1:00 p.m. today,

Channel 13 news contacted the Marshall University Police department, but they would not comment on the incident.

We will update with new information as it becomes available.

