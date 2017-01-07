Bomb Threat At St. Albans High School

A note was found on the St. Albans High School Softball field that raised some concern with law enforcement.

The note simply read, "Is there a bomb in the school? Let's hope not."

St. Albans PD and the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's Bomb Squad both responded to the scene. The bomb squad swept the school and surrounding areas, but no evidence of any bombs or suspicious items were discovered.

No further information or details are available at this time. Please stay tuned in to channel 13 news or Tristateupdate.com as we continue to "Work For You" and bring you the latest developments.