Fayette County Deputies Investigating A Possible Arson

Approximately 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 7th, 2017, Fayette County 911 was notified of a residential structure fire on McKell Avenue in Glen Jean.

The Oak Hill and Mount Hope Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Fayette County Deputy Sheriffs. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a man was seen at the structure before the blaze started, and the same man was seen running away from the structure after the fire had started.

Following a preliminary investigation, John Ross, age 35 of Glen Jean was arrested and charged with Nighttime Burglary and First Degree Arson. These offenses are both felonies.

The incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Deputy Sheriff's.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.