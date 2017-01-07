Fayette County Deputies Investigating A Possible Arson - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Deputies Investigating A Possible Arson

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Approximately 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, January 7th, 2017,  Fayette County 911 was notified of a residential structure fire on McKell Avenue in Glen Jean.

The Oak Hill and Mount Hope Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene along with Fayette County Deputy Sheriffs. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned that a man was seen at the structure before the blaze started, and the same man was seen running away from the structure after the fire had started.

Following a preliminary investigation, John Ross, age 35 of Glen Jean was arrested and charged with Nighttime Burglary and First Degree Arson. These offenses are both felonies. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Deputy Sheriff's.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Family: Post Officer Worker Dies After Collapsing on Route

    Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch. The family of Ronnie Bowles tells us he was working around Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City, when he collapsed on a the porch of a residence. EMS workers say that Bowles was transported to an area hospital after receiving a call that someone passed out from heat exhaustion.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Cabin Creek Road is shut down due to a two-vehicle crash. The crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cabin Creek Road near Dry Branch in southern Kanawha County. Dispatchers say that injuries are reported in the crash, but it is not clear how many, or what the extent of injuries are to the crash at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and East Bank Fire responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as...

    According to Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff, they have completed their search of the property in Lawrence County, Ohio in regards to the Samantha Burns kidnapping and murder case.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Family members confirm to 13 News that a loved one who is a postal worker died while delivering mail, after collapsing on a front porch. The family of Ronnie Bowles tells us he was working around Tuesday afternoon on Virginia Avenue in Kanawha City, when he collapsed on a the porch of a residence. EMS workers say that Bowles was transported to an area hospital after receiving a call that someone passed out from heat exhaustion.

    A couple accused of abusing and killing their 3-year-old daughter videotaped themselves taunting her with food and abusing her, charging documents said.

    Personal data of six million Verizon customers has leaked online, the company confirmed to CNN.

