State Troopers Involved In Fatal Shooting Near Princeton

At Approximately 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night, Troopers assigned to the Princeton Detachment responded to a Domestic/Shots Fired call on 12 Mile Road near Princeton, WV.

The suspect, Mr. Daniel Scott Giberson (25 years of age, from Bluefield, West Virginia), fled the area prior to the Troopers arrival.

About 10:30 p.m., Troopers got a call that the suspect had returned to the scene.

Troopers encountered Mr. Giberson on 12 MIle Road and attempted to stop him, he refused and a pursuit ensued. Troopers were backed-up in the pursuit by officers with the Princeton Police Department.

Mr. Giberson crashed his vehicle into a tree stump on Maple Acres Road, and then rammed the cruiser of the Trooper who had stopped directly behind him.

Troopers found Mr. Giberson in the driver’s seat holding a knife to his throat.

Troopers were able to safely remove a passenger from the vehicle, while ordering Mr. Giberson to put the knife down.

Troopers then peppered sprayed the suspect, but it yielded little effect.

Mr. Giberson then exited the vehicle verbally commanding the Troopers to shoot him. The suspect wielded the knife toward the officers in a threatening manner. The Troopers had no choice but to fire their weapons at the suspect.

Mr. Giberson was hit an unknown number of times and died from his injuries.

Following the incident, it was learned that Mr. Giberson was a wanted person in the state of South Carolina for the crime of aggravated assault. Additionally, he had been labeled as a violent offender who should be approached with caution due to prior violent acts against officers.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.