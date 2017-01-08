House Fire Reported Near Sissonville - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House Fire Reported Near Sissonville

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 8th, 2017, Metro 911 responded to a structure fire call.

The fire occurred in the 1800 Block of Palm Drive in the Sissonville area.

Dispatch confirmed that Charleston Fire, Charleston Medics, and Charleston Police all responded to the call.

There were no reports of injuries.

911 dispatch did confirm that the Red Cross arrived on scene to provide assistance.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available. 

