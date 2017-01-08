BREAKING: Body Dumped into Kanawha River in Murder Found

UPDATE: January 10th, 2017 at 6 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department confirms that Brandon Robinson's body has been located downriver in Charleston.

UPDATE: January 8th, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.

Brian Thompson, 23, of Charleston has been arrested in connection to the murder that occurred overnight at an encampment on the Kanawha Riverbank in Kanawha City.

According to a press release, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, a call came to 9-1-1 saying that he was attacked near the Lowes in Kanawha City.

Law enforcement found Alyssa Dennard, and Brian Thompson, who both stated that Brandon Robinson was left behind near the Kanawha Riverbank, believing that he may have been stabbed.

After a search of the area, law enforcement discovered blood in the area that Dennard and Thompson claimed to have seen Robinson. Law enforcement then noticed blood on Thompson, who claimed that the blood came from Robinson.

According to Dennard, she and Thompson were inside of a tent off the riverbank, when Robinson began throwing snowballs at the tent. Thompson went outside of the tent and engaged in a fight with Robinson. She tried to break the fight up, but was unable to.

She then went on to say that Thompson struck the victim several times with a machete and then proceeded to kick him, causing Robinson to lose a large amount of blood. According to Dennard, Thompson then pushed the body into the river.

Thompson says that he was struck in the head with a tree branch at the tent by Robinson, and admitted to striking and stabbing Robinson with a machete, before pushing his body into the river.

Brandon Robinson's body has not been located at this time.

Thompson is currently in jail on a $250,000 bond.

UPDATE: January 8th, 2017 at 3:15 p.m.

An arrest has been made in the homicide that occurred overnight near Lowe's in Kanawha City.

Brian Thompson, 23, of Charleston has been arrested in connection to the incident that occurred overnight at an encampment on the riverbank. Thompson is set for video arraignment at 8 p.m. tonight.

According to witness's, the victim was Brandon Robinson, 19, also of Charleston.

Charleston Police say that Thompson is being charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder right now, pending recovery of the body.

Detective's also say that a machete was used in the attack, and the amount of blood found on scene would suggest the victim was deceased before he was thrown into the river.

Crews are still working to recover the body.

Charleston Police also said that this will be the first murder of 2017.

ORIGINAL:

Detectives with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a possible homicide that occurred overnight on the riverbank near the Lowe's home improvement store in Kanawha City.

Metro dispatch confirmed that a call came in shortly after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning stating that two people were attacked on the riverbank and one person was in the river.

Divers were sent in overnight, but their search yielded no results. One person has been hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities are still on scene investigating and processing the area.

There is no word on any suspects or the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

