Milton Police Arrest Man on Several Charges, Another Man Wanted

BOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, confessed to the commission or participation in four murders, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators. DiNardo also told investigators where the bodies are. &ldquo...

BOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of four men admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said in a surprise development. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, confessed to the commission or participation in four murders, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators. DiNardo also told investigators where the bodies are. &ldquo...