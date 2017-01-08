Milton Police Arrest Man on Several Charges, Another Man Wanted - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Milton Police Arrest Man on Several Charges, Another Man Wanted

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
The Milton Police Department has arrested a man on a laundry list of charges.

According to a release, Jerry Fugate was arrested Saturday evening on several charges, including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, obstructing an officer, fleeing on foot, intimidation of a public official, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and assault on an officer.

Fugate is in the Western Regional Jail on $42,500 bond.

Scott Dupuie was with Fugate, and is wanted by Milton Police. Dupuie fled on foot from police at the scene. 

