Car Accident Knocks Pole Down, Lines in Roadway

The Hurricane Fire Department, along with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department have responded to a car accident that has knocked out a pole, causing lines to be laying across a busy roadway.

The accident was reported around 8:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 60 at the Cabell County/Putnam County border.

No injuries were reported in the wreck according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say that a pole was knocked out, and that lines are currently laying in the west and eastbound lanes.

U.S. Route 60 is closed in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.