Three Killed in Kentucky Double-Murder Suicide, Officer Injured

According to CBS affiliate WKYT, three people are dead after a shooting Sunday near Morehead, KY.

WKYT reports that the Rowan County Sheriff says two women and the suspected shooter are among the dead in an apparent double murder suicide.

Troopers tell that news station that they were initially called to a home on Island Fork Road in Rowan County for a disturbance between a man and a woman. They say the man shot at deputies.

Troopers say a deputy was shot in the hand. He is expected to be okay.

The Rowan County Sheriff tells WKYT that the man killed the two women before killing himself.

Firefighters from the nearby Route 377 station were also called to a home near the scene for a fire. The sheriff says the man set the home on fire before killing himself.