Steelers Assistant Coach Joey Porter Placed On Leave - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Steelers Assistant Coach Joey Porter Placed On Leave

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

UPDATE:

PITTSBURGH, PA - Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert released a statement Monday after the arrest of assistant coach Joey Porter.

In the statement, Colbert says:

We are continuing to gather information concerning Sunday night’s incident involving Joey Porter. We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy. Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City.

Porter was been charged with assaulting a doorman at a bar just hours after the team's 30-12 wild card win over the Miami Dolphins.

Police say Porter assaulted a doorman who wouldn't let him into a bar on Pittsburgh's South Side.

According to police, Porter appeared to be intoxicated.

ORIGINAL:

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter is accused of assaulting a doorman at a Pittsburgh bar just hours after the team's wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins.

The alleged incident happened Sunday night following the Steelers' 30-12 victory over the Dolphins in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.

Police said security guards at The Flats on Carson summoned a police officer who was working at a nearby restaurant "due to an unruly customer who was in the process of assaulting the doorman."

Police said the officer stopped the assault and arrested the customer, who was later identified as the 39-year-old Porter, a former star player.

Porter was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

"We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comments until we get more details." The Steelers said in a statement.

Porter, who is currently the team's outside linebackers coach, spent 13 seasons as a linebacker playing with Pittsburgh, Miami and Arizona.

The Steelers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This story has been corrected to show that police now say Porter is charged with disorderly conduct, not terroristic threats, among other charges.

